6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,750,000

Extremely rare opportunity - Custom Corner Luxury Single Family Home w/ Ocean Views! Craftsmanship meets the Beach! Home was built in 2014 and the architect was Bob Bachich & the builder was Lou Marzili. Home features 5BR + Bonus RM / 5BA, plus a den with a Murphy bed and office area with hookups for internet, to be able to work from home. The property is 3 stories with an elevator that goes from the large garage to the third floor bedroom, full bath and several large storage areas with bonus room. High end finishes throughout, gourmet kitchen, 2 large front decks with direct ocean views, great for relaxing, entertaining and watching fireworks! Hardwood cherry flooring, custom tile work, attention to detail throughout, plantation shutters throughout - a real must view home. Access through the garage into a full length basement with tons of storage and extra washer and dryer plus a custom spacious outside shower and huge laundry room with wash sink. Lighting is Lutron controlled, you can hit the Entertainment button and many of the lights turn on and off easily, rather than having to run up and down the stairs. Thermostats, lights, and security are controllable with smartphones. Security through Schuler and includes, temperature, and water/flood monitoring. Since the home was built in 2014, there is still 3 years on the new home warranty. Why wait for new construction, this home has more upgrades, no construction delays, furnished, ad-in's and is ready for SUMMER 2021!! View More