5 Bedroom Home in Longport - $2,795,000

Soak in captivating ocean views from spacious multiple decks. This timeless Longport beachblock home is located second from the beach and designed upside down for the optimum beach experience. Vaulted ceilings compliment the all open second floor plan consisting of a chef friendly kitchen with sub-zero refrigerator, high performance oven, great room and dining area all overlooking sandy beach just a few steps away. This tastefully decorated home with winding wood crafted staircases boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half baths, first floor den and full laundry room. Other amenities include one car garage plus 4 additional off street parking spots, 3 zone HVAC, security and sprinkler systems and meticulously maintained private rear yard area. 24 hour notice - broker accompany. View More