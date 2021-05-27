4 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000

DESIRABLE WIDE STREET JUST 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This charming two story home features 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath. Cozy large front porch is a great place to enjoy those nice summer nights after a long day on the beach! As you enter into the home you are welcomed with a spacious living room that opens up into the dining room. Open kitchen features vast counter space with double ovens. The second floor is where you find 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Tons of closet space. Unfinished basement. Outside features include a driveway for THREE CARS, detached garage with one car parking, and a fenced yard! View More