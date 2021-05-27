4 Bedroom Home in Sea Isle City - $962,500

This 4 bedroom/ 2 full bath townhome is located in a desirable southend location and is only 1 short block from the beach. The first floor has 3 nice sized bedrooms, laundry closet and a full bath. The second floor has a very open feel. The kitchen, dining area and living room all flow together to create a great space to entertain family and friends. This all leads out to a large front deck that has plenty of room to enjoy the sun. The master bedroom is also on the second floor behind the kitchen. This home has been meticulously maintained and is being offered fully furnished.There is plenty of off street parking and a shed in the backyard for storage. All new appliances in 2018. This home has a tremendous rental history generating over $40,000 in rental income in 2020. View More