 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,200,000

{{featured_button_text}}

Single Family Beauty in a Great Family Neighborhood! This Newer Construction Beach Home is in Pristine Condition and Features: 4 Large Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths + Powder Room, Master Bath w/ tiled Shower & Double Vanity w/ Granite Tops, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" Soft Close Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Large Island w/ Seating for 5, Tile Backsplash w/ Undercounter Lighting, GE SS Appliances, Spacious Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Large Dining Room, Hardwood Flooring in Great room, Stairs & Hallway; Hurricane Impact Windows, 2-Zoned Gas Heat & Central Air, Cozy Front Porch, Rear Deck & Inviting Rear Paver Patio, Attractive Awnings Out Front, Organizer Systems in All Closets, Freshly Painted, Full Laundry Room, Beautifully Furnished & Decorated, Ceiling Fans in All Rooms, 6' Fenced-in Rear yard, Enclosed Outside Shower/ Changing Room, Fully Elevated Building with Large Garage/Entertainment Room + Storage room, Additional Storage Under Front Outside Stairs, 40 x 65 Lot...Great Location! (Wonderful Single Family Neighborhood); Great Property (Mint Condition); Great Value! See you on the Beach! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News