4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,200,000

Single Family Beauty in a Great Family Neighborhood! This Newer Construction Beach Home is in Pristine Condition and Features: 4 Large Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths + Powder Room, Master Bath w/ tiled Shower & Double Vanity w/ Granite Tops, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" Soft Close Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Large Island w/ Seating for 5, Tile Backsplash w/ Undercounter Lighting, GE SS Appliances, Spacious Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Large Dining Room, Hardwood Flooring in Great room, Stairs & Hallway; Hurricane Impact Windows, 2-Zoned Gas Heat & Central Air, Cozy Front Porch, Rear Deck & Inviting Rear Paver Patio, Attractive Awnings Out Front, Organizer Systems in All Closets, Freshly Painted, Full Laundry Room, Beautifully Furnished & Decorated, Ceiling Fans in All Rooms, 6' Fenced-in Rear yard, Enclosed Outside Shower/ Changing Room, Fully Elevated Building with Large Garage/Entertainment Room + Storage room, Additional Storage Under Front Outside Stairs, 40 x 65 Lot...Great Location! (Wonderful Single Family Neighborhood); Great Property (Mint Condition); Great Value! See you on the Beach! View More