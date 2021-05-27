4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $263,500

Ready, Set, Build. This property is full of character, garages, land, and includes a total of 11.78 acres. 7.41 cleared acres at 5928 Pittsburgh Ave. and another 4.37 wooded acres on Estelle Ave with road frontage for easy access. The property on Pittsburgh Ave has a solid poured concrete foundation, new septic, well, and building plans. Foundation includes full basement with perimeter drains and measures approximately (68'x39') and includes a 2 car attached garage foundation (25'x27'). Building Plans are for a Cape Cod with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full basement, and full unfinished second floor. Septic is designed for a minimum 4 bedrooms. Options are endless. Three additional buildings are included. Building One 25' x 29' Newer roof, siding, windows, doors, 2 overhead insulated garage doors, freshly poured concrete floors, and a free standing wood stove for heat. Building Two Includes two overhead garage doors with loft, lean to, and concrete floors. Building Three Has 2 different sections. Section 1 includes Jersey sandstone and red brick facade. Some of the concrete floors have been poured. This building is great for storage and is very large. Section 2 had been completely refinished to include, trusses, roof, vinyl siding, windows, doors, concrete floors, and several insulated overhead garage doors. All 7.41 acres are cleared on Pittsburgh Ave. All 4.37 acres on Estelle Ave are wooded. Please do not walk the property without your Real Estate Agent View More