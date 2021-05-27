4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $409,000

MONTICELLO ESTATES NEW LISTING ALERT: Colonial Hillsborough Model. This breathtaking home boasts 4 Bed 3 Full Bath. Located on a Corner LOT with side- entry two car garage. Impeccably maintained with open layout, HARDWOOD OAK FLOORS throughout, 2725 SQ FT and offering an ADDITIONAL 100 SQ FT bonus room. Walk into a stunning 2 story foyer, you are greeted with warmth & beauty. Breathtaking 20 Ft ceilings with catwalk overlooking the stunning family room which features custom wood burning fireplace. Offering an abundance of windows for plenty of natural light throughout. Adjacent you will find an incredible eat in kitchen with 2 years new Quartzite counters, wealth of cabinetry and large pantry. Formal living and dining room currently being used as an additional family room/play area. Large Master suite on 2nd floor with custom tray ceiling, master walk- in closet and amazing private master bath. The master bath offers a stand up shower, soaking tub, and private toilet. Rear yard offers large concrete deck (Approx 35x15) with pergola offering plenty of space to entertain and relax outdoors. Hot water heater, dishwasher, and both washer/dryer all replaced 2 years young. *** GREAT LOCATION, 9 MILES FROM THE BEACH and less than 1 mile from the garden state parkway both north and south bound *** DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME. *** Call for your appointment today. View More