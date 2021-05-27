4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $399,000

Stunning Sea Pine Estates Home just hit the market in Egg Harbor Township!! This beautiful Venice Model by Ryan Homes features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2,432 sq ft of living space. The first floor includes a ½ bathroom, spacious living room, dining/morning room and a family room/office area. The kitchen comes equipped with natural gas appliances and an island for spacious cooking. Off the kitchen you make your way to a 2 car garage with ample storage. Head upstairs and you will find 4 very spacious bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms as well as a 2nd floor laundry room! This 6 year young home also boasts a partially finished basement that has a full bathroom and two separate rooms for relaxing or entertaining. Add a closet to quickly convert this to a 5th bedroom! During the summer, entertain out back in your fully fenced in yard with patio. Located on a desirable street in Sea Pine Estates Development, in the highly-coveted Egg Harbor Township, this home is zoned for Slaybaugh Elementary School, Joy D. Miller School, Alder Avenue Middle School and Egg Harbor Township High School. You will enjoy living across the street from Bargaintown Park which provides endless activities and fun for all ages. View More