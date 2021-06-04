4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $689,900

 Skip to main content
BEACH BLOCK in prestigious Sea Point Area! ONLY 11 HOUSES FROM THE BEACH! Beautiful single family home featuring 4 BR/3 BA with open floor plan. The first level features living room, upgraded kitchen with new cabinetry, ST Steel Appliances, granite countertops, porcelain tile floor, DR, FR, 3BR/2Ba, Laundry Rm, Utility RM, Outside Shower, large shed, & patio. There is also a separate guest suite with private LR, kitchenette, full bath, 2 decks & lots of off street parking. This home has been lovingly cared for & upgraded including: newer roof & siding, new carpeting, engineered HW Floors, porcelain tile, Navien on demand Hot Water System, 2 zone CA & Gas heat, Gas fireplace. 2200 Sq Ft of Living space! Partially furnished. Beautifully landscaped, maintenance free. Just reduced! And still time to get in for the summer season!!! View More

