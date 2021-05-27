3 Bedroom Home in Sea Isle City - $829,000

Be in for this summer in this completely renovated large 2115 sq. ft first floor condo featuring 3 bedrooms plus 2 large "Bonus Rooms" to be used however best suits your family and 2 brand new full bathrooms, new Kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, wet bar with wine/beer chiller, all new flooring, new windows & doors, freshly painting, new lighting & AC unit, new hot water heater, new w/d, new decorative hurricane shutters. This condo includes 2 parking spots - one in your huge garage (24'x22') and the 2nd parking spot is the concrete pad out front to the right of the front door. 2 great outside areas come with this condo for gatherings, outside dining, grilling, etc....Out front on the pavered area and also outback on concrete area. (Photo with patio furniture used to show how seller enjoyed this back outside area). Those furnishings not included) Tons of storage space. Excellent South End location. NO rentals so ready for your family to enjoy ASAP. View More