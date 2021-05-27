3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $255,000

Incredible bay views from this amazing house just 3 houses in from the bay in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. This beautiful home features an upper deck with amazing bay views. The home has an open layout with living room and dining room, modern gourmet kitchen and family room. Wood floors throughout the first floor with 2 bedrooms and one full bath. The first floor bath features modern sink, toilet and spa shower with steam bath. Custom open steps to the second floor. Second floor features owners suite with fantastic bay views, walk in closet and large bath including an oversized whirlpool tub. The second floor also includes a loft area that could be enclosed for a 4th bedroom. Back deck and outdoor workshop for storage. Home features newer window and roof. Video tour available upon request. Special financing available. No lender fees, no origination fees, $1,000 credit at closing plus a great rate. View More