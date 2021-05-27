3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $299,000

Welcome to 109 Kirklin, this unique craftsman style has been lovingly updated. Enter through the large porch and double doors, you will notice the high ceilings with the upscale crown moldings. There is an open and airy living and dining area, with a fireplace and pergo floors. The kitchen has beautiful gleaming countertops and a breakfast nook or space for an office. There is also 3 bedrooms and a luxury bath. Attached to the 3 bedroom home is a 1 bedroom and 1 bath apt. That is currently rented, Plus large backyard and a detached garage. Very easy to show for the home, the apt requires separate access instruction. ps will not last! NEW AIR CONDITIONING UNIT! View More