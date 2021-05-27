 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,000

{{featured_button_text}}

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED!!!! This Home was Just Renovated Top to Bottom with Shaker Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Flooring Throughout the Main Level and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Leading up the Stairs and Throughout all of the Bedrooms on the 2nd Floor. Featuring a Master Suite with a Large Walk in Closet, 2 Additional Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Formal Living Room, Family Room, Upgraded Kitchen, 2 Patio Areas, Loads of Natural Light Throughout With a Ton of Windows, 1 Car Garage and a Large Private Backyard. The Formal Living Room Could be Used as a 4th Bedroom on the Main Level, Office, Den, or Playroom. Large Backyard that Awaits Your Creativity, Backs up to the Woods for Extra Privacy. Enjoy Being Close to All of the Best Restaurants, Shops, and Parks Galloway has to Offer While Enjoying the Peace and Quite this Home Offers! There is Nothing Left to do but Move In!!! DONT WAIT CALL TODAY!!!! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News