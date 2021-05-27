3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,000

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED!!!! This Home was Just Renovated Top to Bottom with Shaker Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Flooring Throughout the Main Level and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Leading up the Stairs and Throughout all of the Bedrooms on the 2nd Floor. Featuring a Master Suite with a Large Walk in Closet, 2 Additional Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Formal Living Room, Family Room, Upgraded Kitchen, 2 Patio Areas, Loads of Natural Light Throughout With a Ton of Windows, 1 Car Garage and a Large Private Backyard. The Formal Living Room Could be Used as a 4th Bedroom on the Main Level, Office, Den, or Playroom. Large Backyard that Awaits Your Creativity, Backs up to the Woods for Extra Privacy. Enjoy Being Close to All of the Best Restaurants, Shops, and Parks Galloway has to Offer While Enjoying the Peace and Quite this Home Offers! There is Nothing Left to do but Move In!!! DONT WAIT CALL TODAY!!!! View More