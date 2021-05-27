 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $174,900

{{featured_button_text}}

HURRY! MULTIPLE OFFERS, HIGHEST & BEST DUE 5/24 BY 3 PM. This 3 br, 2 full bath Townhouse is an end unit with one of the largest yards. Located in the desirable Smithville area, great neighborhood and top school ratings! Features: laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace to cozy up to on cold winter nights, good size bedrooms, side deck, shed, storage closet, front porch and an eat in kitchen. The community has 2 Olympic size pools, tennis courts, basketball court, gym, and recreation room with games, pool tables and more. This home is priced to sell and ready for a new owner! Call NOW to schedule your private showing! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News