3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $174,900

HURRY! MULTIPLE OFFERS, HIGHEST & BEST DUE 5/24 BY 3 PM. This 3 br, 2 full bath Townhouse is an end unit with one of the largest yards. Located in the desirable Smithville area, great neighborhood and top school ratings! Features: laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace to cozy up to on cold winter nights, good size bedrooms, side deck, shed, storage closet, front porch and an eat in kitchen. The community has 2 Olympic size pools, tennis courts, basketball court, gym, and recreation room with games, pool tables and more. This home is priced to sell and ready for a new owner! Call NOW to schedule your private showing! View More