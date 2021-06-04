 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eagleswood - $557,900

This custom built 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, home on the water was built by the owner in 2009. Features unobstructed views of nature right out every room. This could include Ospreys, Purple Martins, Bald eagles, Swans, and other Marine Life. Views of the LBI Causeway Bridge, Long Beach island and Atlantic City. Sunrises are breathtaking, And after Sunset, the beauty of the Moon and the lights of the Island and Atlantic City give off a peaceful romantic vibe.The house features custom window treatments, Hardwood floors throughout & Sliding glass doors out of all rooms open onto either a Fiberglass or trex decking. From the Kitchen/Livingroom you have Double glass sliders out to a screened in porch. With beautiful unobstructed views. View More

