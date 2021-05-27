3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $579,000

Bright and Airy! This 3 or 4 Bedroom/Family Room, 2 Full Baths, Living Room, Laundry Room has plenty of room for a large family. Freshly painted interior with refinished Hardwood floors and tiled kitchen is move-in condition, just bring your tooth brushes. Outside Shower, Extra deep garage has room for two cars, bikes and beach toys. Fenced in yard has plenty of room for a pool and pool house. Your chance to own a piece of Paradise in Brigantine. Easy to show. View More