3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $419,500

Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath single in Ducktown! Open concept floor plan with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. Kitchen has Granite countertops with island perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous city living with all modern amenities. Master suite with bidet, custom built furniture, walk in shower with Bluetooth speaker system and jet jacuzzi tub and large runway closet. Jr suite has large front deck and custom built furniture. Large 40 foot garage with space for cars, work space, or storage. 3 blocks to beaches, 2 blocks to casinos and 1 block to shopping and dining. View More