 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $419,500

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $419,500

{{featured_button_text}}

Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath single in Ducktown! Open concept floor plan with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. Kitchen has Granite countertops with island perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous city living with all modern amenities. Master suite with bidet, custom built furniture, walk in shower with Bluetooth speaker system and jet jacuzzi tub and large runway closet. Jr suite has large front deck and custom built furniture. Large 40 foot garage with space for cars, work space, or storage. 3 blocks to beaches, 2 blocks to casinos and 1 block to shopping and dining. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News