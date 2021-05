Comes see the potential in this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Contemporary Fee Simple Townhouse on Large Corner Lot with a huge yard. Property is now a short sale as of 5/6/2021. Showings will be on 5/8, 5/9, 5/11, 5/14, 5/15, and 5/16. All offers need to be submitted by 12pm on 5/17/21. Photos are from over one year ago. View More