2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $140,000

Price Just Reduced! Home won't last long! "Palmer" Open floor-plan unites living, dining & kitchen in one expansive space. One nice sized guest bedroom at one end of the home and a beautiful master suite at the other end means privacy for host & company! The home includes a kitchen appliance package. Utility room has a washer/dryer and sink. Sliding glass doors in the dining room entice to an open deck. Spacious closet space in the master bedroom. Garage for storage purposes. 10x16 deck and 8x12 shed. Central Air. Large corner lot. Includes a sprinkler system. View More

