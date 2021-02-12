Winter weather advisories are in effect for all of Southeastern New Jersey

Winter weather advisories are in place for Atlantic and Ocean counties from 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Further south, winter weather advisories are in effect for Cumberland and Ocean counties earlier, from 8 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.
The advisory highlights the potential for hazardous traveling due to icy roadways. Check NJ 5-1-1's website for travel conditions.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
