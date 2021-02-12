 Skip to main content
Winter weather advisories are in effect for all of Southeastern New Jersey
Winter weather advisories are in place for Atlantic and Ocean counties from 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Further south, winter weather advisories are in effect for Cumberland and Ocean counties earlier, from 8 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. 

The advisory highlights the potential for hazardous traveling due to icy roadways. Check NJ 5-1-1's website for travel conditions. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

