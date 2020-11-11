Winslow Township (5-0) at Holy Spirit (5-0)

Holy Spirit is the No. 2 seed in Pod A. The Spartans are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Winslow is the No. 3 seed in Pod A and ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Friday’s winner advances to next weekend’s pod final against the winner of Sunday’s game between top-seeded Cherokee and fourth-seeded Lenape. Spirit senior running back Patrick Smith has rushed for 1,211 yards and 12 TDs. Junior quarterback Trevor Cohen has five TD passes. A’Johnnie Rembert (4.5 sacks) and Michael Francisco (41 tackles)leads the Spirit defense at linebacker. Winslow quarterback Hamas Duren has thrown for 848 yards and eight TDs. Junior linebacker Emeril Mitchell sparks the Winlsow defense with 65 tackles.