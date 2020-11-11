 Skip to main content
Winslow Township (5-0) at Holy Spirit (5-0)
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game

St. Augustine vs. Holy Spirit during the first half of football game at St. Augustine Prep High School Friday Nov 6, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

6 p.m. Friday

Holy Spirit is the No. 2 seed in Pod A. The Spartans are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Winslow is the No. 3 seed in Pod A and ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Friday’s winner advances to next weekend’s pod final against the winner of Sunday’s game between top-seeded Cherokee and fourth-seeded Lenape. Spirit senior running back Patrick Smith has rushed for 1,211 yards and 12 TDs. Junior quarterback Trevor Cohen has five TD passes. A’Johnnie Rembert (4.5 sacks) and Michael Francisco (41 tackles)leads the Spirit defense at linebacker. Winslow quarterback Hamas Duren has thrown for 848 yards and eight TDs. Junior linebacker Emeril Mitchell sparks the Winlsow defense with 65 tackles.

