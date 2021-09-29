 Skip to main content
Winslow Township (4-1) at Pleasantville (0-5)
6 p.m. Friday

Winslow has won four straight and is ranked No. 10 in the Elite 11. Winslow quarterback Hamas Duren has thrown for 1,046 yards and 16 TDs. Pleasantville’s losses are to teams with a combined record of 16-6.

