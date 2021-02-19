Wingin’ It … at Yesterday’s Bar

Back in the mid-‘90s, before I had even eaten my first Buffalo wing, my older brother, who was a student at Stockton at the time, had told me a story of a local bar that offered a weekly special where a plate of six wings could be had for just 5 cents. It was a truly remarkable deal that quickly went away once word of it leaked to the rest of the Stockton students, who immediately packed the place to capacity, each demanding what amounted to nearly free wings.

The Sauce: This was the head scratcher of the meal. While the exterior of the wings were a bright orange color, they were all but completely dry to the touch. I don’t love it when the wings are drenched in sauce, as it makes the blue cheese slide right off when you go to dunk them, but this was almost as if there was no sauce at all. Yet there must have been, because of the color and a faint bit of heat on the tongue. That was the other issue – this is a VERY tame wing. Yes, I ordered them mild, but this was beyond mild. If you are craving any spice at all, I suggest you ask them to kick the spice up a notch or two. They do offer chipotle BBQ and honey citrus sauce options, as well, so maybe I would be better off with one of those. Next time.