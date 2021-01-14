Wingin’ It … at Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar

It’s always a risky move to list a specific food in the name of your restaurant. It basically means that you better do a damn good job preparing that dish or else you run the risk of becoming a laughing stock. In the case of Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar in Atlantic City they took it a step further, combining wings with craft beers and doubling down on the expectations. With 40 taps worth of some of the best and hard-to-find craft beers, they clearly have that part covered. But how are the wings? That is what I set out to discover.