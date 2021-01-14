 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wingin’ It … at Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar
0 comments
top story

Wingin’ It … at Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar

wingcraft ranch wings

The Cool Ranch Dry Rub added a nice bit of zest to the wings at Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar.

 Ryan Loughlin

It’s always a risky move to list a specific food in the name of your restaurant. It basically means that you better do a damn good job preparing that dish or else you run the risk of becoming a laughing stock. In the case of Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar in Atlantic City they took it a step further, combining wings with craft beers and doubling down on the expectations. With 40 taps worth of some of the best and hard-to-find craft beers, they clearly have that part covered. But how are the wings? That is what I set out to discover.

To read the complete review click here. 

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News