Wingin’ It … at DiOrio’s Circle Café

For a small town, Somers Point has a nice selection of wing options. Charlie’s Bar is arguably the best known wing spot, but DiOrio’s Circle Cafe is right up there, too, and it’s unique in being one of the few famous wing spots in South Jersey that — up until last week — I never visited. Shame on me, I know.

I ordered ahead, and when I stopped in on a Thursday evening, the smell of wings wafting through the air was unmistakable — even with a mask on. And the place was packed. Make no mistake, they had the proper Plexiglas partitions and social-distanced tables, but it was clear that nothing was going to stand in the way of these patrons and their wings. A good sign for sure.

The Wing: A medium-sized wing, the meat was tender, flavorful and not dry at all. The skin wasn’t crisp, but that’s likely do to with having to travel in a Styrofoam container for about 20 minutes, so no points off for that.