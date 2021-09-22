Southern Fried Chicken Slider
Tanger Outlets The Walk, 2100 Baltic Ave. // WingcraftAC.com
With 40 beers on tap it’s easy to spend an afternoon sampling at Wingcraft while your significant other hits the outlets. The perfect companion to those brews is the Southern Fried Chicken Slider, a tasty bite featuring fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, fried pickles and kale slaw all on a slider-sized brioche bun. It’s a bit of low-country cooking …. done with Jersey flair.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
