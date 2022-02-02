WING WARS CONTEST

Arguably the most fun thing at Wing Wars is the contests. A handful of brave/insane Wing Wars attendees will battle it out in front of the crowd for great prizes and some serious bragging rights. But win or lose, it ain’t gonna be a walk in the park for any of them.
Winners of both contests will receive prizes including overnight stays at Golden Nugget, dining gift certificates, tickets to Atlantic City Weekly’s Burger Bash and 50 Bites, Good Time Tricycle’s Chili Knockout and Spicy Food Festival and more.
Think you are up to the challenge of either of these contests? Shoot an email to Rloughlin@pressofac.com to enter.
