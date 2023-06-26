Ocean City
The senior finished with an impressive 68% save percentage. Playing in 17 of the Red Raiders’ 20 games, Dunn made 142 saves.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today