We'll cut from Saturday and paste it right into Sunday and Monday, taking it down just a tiny notch. That means the potential for isolated wind damage and just a nasty day to be outside.

Winds will be from the northeast generally sustained around 30 mph east of the Garden State Parkway. Gusts will be more 45-50 as opposed to 50-55 mph. To the west of there, sustained winds will be 20 to 25 mph, gusts will top out around 40-45 mph.

Continue to keep loose objects inside and secure garbage cans. It's a good idea to leave your devices charged, too, just in case of a power outage.

Winds will come down a notch on Tuesday and Wednesday. The breeze will still be blowing in your face pretty good, though. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph here. Wind gusts will be 30 to 40 mph. They'll come from the northeast.

Winds will turn to the southeast for Thursday and Friday as they finally calm after what will have been another windy stretch.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

