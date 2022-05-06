Isolated wind damage and power outages will be likely east of the Garden State Parkway through Sunday.

Unlike the rain, the worst of the winds will only be ahead of us on Saturday morning. For those east of the Parkway, northeast sustained winds will be 25 to 30 mph. Gusts will regularly be in the 45 to 50 mph range, only lowering a bit at night. You'll hear it whistling. Gusts above 45 mph and sustained winds of 30 mph usually are the minimum thresholds for wind damage and power outages.

For the inland spots, it'll be windy, but the threat for wind damage and power outages are lower. Here expect sustained winds 20 to 25. Gusts will likely be 35 to 45 mph for most of this time.

It'll still be gusting next week, too, it just wrong be as strong. Expect bad hair days and plenty of toppled garbage cans. Winds will be sustained 15 to 25 mph between Monday and Wednesday. Shore gusts will be 30 to 40 mph. Inland gusts will be 25 to 35 mph. Winds will be north-northeasterly.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.