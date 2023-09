You'll feel the wind, but the only bad thing about it will be what happens with your hair.

Winds will be breezy Friday and Saturday, perhaps turning "windy" at the shore.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph inland, with up to 25 mph sustained winds in Atlantic City and the beaches. A few coastal gusts will reach 40 mph, but we've seen worse in nor'easters. Which are coming in about a month.