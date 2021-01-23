Winds and coastal flooding will largely be nonissues

Sustained winds will generally be under 20 mph (10 mph on the mainland), with gusts to 35 mph (25 mph on the mainland). Both of which will be weak for nor'easter standards.

With winds from the northeast Monday night into Tuesday, coastal flooding can not be ruled out Tuesday morning. However, only minor-stage coastal flooding will be likely. This will amount to nothing more than a nuisance. Move your cars if you need to and don't drive through the flooded waters.