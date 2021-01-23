 Skip to main content
Winds and coastal flooding will largely be non-issues
Winds and coastal flooding will largely be non-issues

Winds Monday and Tuesday

Wind speeds Monday and Tuesday from the GFS model. 

Sustained winds will generally be under 20 mph (10 mph on the mainland), with gusts to 35 mph (25 mph on the mainland). Both of which will be weak for nor'easter standards. 

With winds from the northeast Monday night into Tuesday, coastal flooding will be possible with the Tuesday morning high tide. However, only minor stage coastal flooding will be likely. This will amount to nothing more than a nuisance. Move your cars if you need to and don't drive through the flooded waters. 

