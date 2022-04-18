Winds and coastal flooding will be the worst threats

Coastal flooding and wind damage will be the main threats with this storm. Rainfall flooding will be a threat to a lesser extent.
The worst of the coastal flooding will be in Cape May County, closest to the center of the low pressure system and also seeing the strongest onshore winds. Still, anywhere up and down the coast will see saltwater on the roads and perhaps properties, too.
Winds will be breezy everywhere. However, I really only expect those along and east of the Garden State Parkway or along the Delaware Bay to see power and damage issues from the winds.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
