Wind: Will make blizzard conditions possible

Winds, in conjunction with the heavy snow, may create blizzard conditions Monday. The official definition of a blizzard is snow or blowing snow with visibility under a quarter of a mile.

Winds will be breezy Monday morning, generally gusting 20 to 30 mph. However, as the center of the low pressure system moves closer, winds will pick up.

At the coast, expect top gusts around 45 mph. With snow falling, power outages and downed tree limbs will be possible. Make sure your devices stay charged and you have a way to stay warm if the power goes out.

Inland, top gusts should be around 35 mph. I don't expect much in the way of damage here, even with the snow falling.

