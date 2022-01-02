 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wind: Will make blizzard conditions possible
0 comments

Wind: Will make blizzard conditions possible

Winds, in conjunction with the heavy snow, may create blizzard conditions Monday. The official definition of a blizzard is snow or blowing snow with visibility under a quarter of a mile.

Winds will be breezy Monday morning, generally gusting 20 to 30 mph. However, as the center of the low pressure system moves closer, winds will pick up. 

7AM Monday Winds.png

At the coast, expect top gusts around 45 mph. With snow falling, power outages and downed tree limbs will be possible. Make sure your devices stay charged and you have a way to stay warm if the power goes out.

Monday 1PM Winds.png

Inland, top gusts should be around 35 mph. I don't expect much in the way of damage here, even with the snow falling. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News