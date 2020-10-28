Wind: Similar to a nor'easter, only isolated problems expected

Winds will be fairly light most of Thursday, blowing from the east 10 to 15 mph, with gusts in the 20s. Those south of the front midday will see a southerly wind.

Downed tree branches or isolated power outages will be in the realm of possibility Thursday night into Friday. Winds will be 25-35 mph sustained in Cape May County and the shores, with top gusts around 50 mph. This is where problems, if any, would be focused on. Elsewhere, expect sustained winds 15-25 mph, with top gusts around 40.