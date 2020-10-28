Wind: Breezy, but the worst has stayed away

6:20 p.m. update: - Winds have been breezy, but the strongest winds haven't mixed down. Therefore, expect peaks gusts in the 30s everywhere. However, no wind damage or issues will be expected.

A wind advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for all of Cape May and coastal Atlantic counties.

Downed tree branches or isolated power outages will be in the realm of possibility Thursday night into Friday. Winds will be 25-35 mph sustained in Cape May County and the shores, with top gusts around 50 mph. This is where problems, if any, would be focused on. Elsewhere, expect sustained winds 15-25 mph, with top gusts around 40.

Remember, too, that many leaves will likely fall onto roadways, adding to the slick driving.

