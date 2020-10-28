 Skip to main content
Wind: Breezy, but the worst has stayed away
Wind: Breezy, but the worst has stayed away

6:20 p.m. update: - Winds have been breezy, but the strongest winds haven't mixed down. Therefore, expect peaks gusts in the 30s everywhere. However, no wind damage or issues will be expected. 

A wind advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for all of Cape May and coastal Atlantic counties. 

Wind Advisory

A wind advisory is in effect for everywhere in brown through 8 p.m. 

Downed tree branches or isolated power outages will be in the realm of possibility Thursday night into Friday. Winds will be 25-35 mph sustained in Cape May County and the shores, with top gusts around 50 mph. This is where problems, if any, would be focused on. Elsewhere, expect sustained winds 15-25 mph, with top gusts around 40.

Winds

North American Model (NAM) sustained winds for Thursday and Friday. Sustained winds will be strong along the shore, as the center of Zeta's remnants pass near or through South Jersey. Gusts up to 50 mph along the shore and in Cape May County will bring the potential for wind damage and power outages. 

Remember, too, that many leaves will likely fall onto roadways, adding to the slick driving.

