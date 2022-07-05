 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Kyrgios due in court in Australia

  • 0

WIMBLEDON, England — Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is due in court back home in Australia next month, and a lawyer representing him said Tuesday the “precise nature of” the allegations “is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the prosecution or” the 27-year-old professional tennis player.

Kyrgios practiced at the All England Club on Tuesday, and the All England Club confirmed he is scheduled to play his match against Cristian Garin of Chile on Wednesday.

“While Mr. Kyrgios is committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear, taking the matter seriously does not warrant any misreading of the process Mr. Kyrgios is required to follow,” attorney Pierre Johannessen wrote in a statement emailed to the media.

Johannessen wrote that “the allegations are not considered as fact” by the court, and Kyrgios is not “considered charged” with an offense until a first appearance in court.

Wednesday's match against Garin is the third Grand Slam quarterfinal of the Australian’s career — he is 0-2 in the others — and first in 7 1/2 years.

People are also reading…

“We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia, and as they are ongoing, we are not in a position to offer a comment," an All England Club spokesperson said Tuesday. "We are in touch with Nick’s team and he remains scheduled to play his quarterfinal match tomorrow.”

Police in Canberra, Australia, where Kyrgios grew up and is based, issued the following statement: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021."

A person found guilty of such an offense could face a jail sentence of up to two years.

A Canberra police spokesman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that no further statements were planned and that any additional information on the case would likely not be made public until the Aug, 2 court date.

A spokesperson for the ATP men's tennis tour wrote in an email: “The ATP is aware of the Australian case involving Nick Kyrgios but as legal proceedings are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Union negotiators and casino management are trying to reach new contracts that would avoid a costly and disruptive strike during one of Atlantic City’s busiest weekends. Local 54 of the Unite Here union has set a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach a new agreement with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana. If not, it has authorized a strike against those properties. And a fifth casino, the Hard Rock, faces a similar deadline early Sunday. The union is due to resume negotiations with Borgata owner MGM Resorts International Thursday morning.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News