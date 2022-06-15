Let’s be honest: An afternoon spent sipping wines at a gorgeous 50-acre farm is going to be a great day for almost anyone, but if your dad is a fan of the vino, it’s an absolute slam dunk. Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May offers a variety of world-class wines produced onsite, along with a 12,000 square-foot tasting room to sample them in. Exploring the gorgeous grounds is a joy in itself, and the farm is pet friendly so your doggy can celebrate with his dad, too! A tasty menu and a selection of fine cigars make this a perfect spot to enjoy with Dad on his big day. Willow Creek Winery is located at 168 Stevens St., West Cape May. Go to WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.