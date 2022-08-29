 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willingboro man found guilty of robbery in Millville

  • 0
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

BRIDGETON — A 52-year-old Willingboro man faces up to 20 years in prison after a Cumberland County jury Friday found him guilty of second-degree robbery, officials said Monday.  

The man, Rodney Green, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28. The charges originated from an incident that occurred on Sept. 29, 2020. On this date, Green entered a Rite Aid on 907 North High St. in Millville, and demanded money from a cashier, records show. The defendant threatened to kill the cashier and everyone else in the store if the money was not turned over. The cashier handed over $240 to the defendant. The investigation was conducted by members of the Millville Police Department.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News