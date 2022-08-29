Willingboro man found guilty of robbery in Millville

BRIDGETON — A 52-year-old Willingboro man faces up to 20 years in prison after a Cumberland County jury Friday found him guilty of second-degree robbery, officials said Monday.
The man, Rodney Green, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28. The charges originated from an incident that occurred on Sept. 29, 2020. On this date, Green entered a Rite Aid on 907 North High St. in Millville, and demanded money from a cashier, records show. The defendant threatened to kill the cashier and everyone else in the store if the money was not turned over. The cashier handed over $240 to the defendant. The investigation was conducted by members of the Millville Police Department.
