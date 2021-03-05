Williamstown girls 44, Wildwood 36

Williamstown too charge in the second half to win this Tri County Conference B Bracket final.
Jenna Hans led Wildwood with 21 points and seven rebounds. Wildwood finishes the season 11-4.
Williamstown 17 2 10 15 – 44
Wildwood 10 13 2 11 – 36
WT – Appenzeller 4, Daley 7, Verchio 2, Eberly 10, Ampofo 13, Gravely 8
WW – L. Benichou 5, Hans 21, Fathi 4, M. Benichou 6,
