Williamstown girls 44, Wildwood 36
Williamstown too charge in the second half to win this Tri County Conference B Bracket final.

Jenna Hans led Wildwood with 21 points and seven rebounds. Wildwood finishes the season 11-4.

Williamstown 17 2 10 15 – 44

Wildwood 10 13 2 11 – 36

WT – Appenzeller 4, Daley 7, Verchio 2, Eberly 10, Ampofo 13, Gravely 8

WW – L. Benichou 5, Hans 21, Fathi 4, M. Benichou 6,

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News