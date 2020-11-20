WIlliamstown 6, St. Augustine Prep 0 - FINAL

The Williamstown High School football team got a bit of payback against St. Augustine Prep on Friday.
The Braves, who lost four of the last five meetings with the Hermits, used an excellent defensive effort to win 6-0 in the West Jersey Football League Pod C championship in Buena Vista Township.
Williamstown (5-2) opened the scoring when Brendan Amico kicked a 27-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter. He followed at the end of the quarter with a 22-yarder.
After a scoreless second quarter, the Braves led 6-0 at halftime.
St. Augustine (3-3) had a prime opportunity to score early in the fourth quarter when a 47-yard run by Kanye Udoh brought the Hermits down to the 3-yard line. But the Williamstown defense tightened, forcing a turnover on downs.
Kenneth Selby and Nasir Hill had interceptions for the Hermits.
The two teams met earlier this season, with St. Augustine winning 16-17 in overtime Oct. 30.
Williamstown;6 0 0 0—6
St. Augustine;0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
W—Amico 27 field goal
W—Amico 22 field goal
Records—Williamstown 5-2, St. Augustine 3-3.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!