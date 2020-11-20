WIlliamstown 6, St. Augustine Prep 0 - FINAL

The Williamstown High School football team got a bit of payback against St. Augustine Prep on Friday.

The Braves, who lost four of the last five meetings with the Hermits, used an excellent defensive effort to win 6-0 in the West Jersey Football League Pod C championship in Buena Vista Township.

Williamstown (5-2) opened the scoring when Brendan Amico kicked a 27-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter. He followed at the end of the quarter with a 22-yarder.

After a scoreless second quarter, the Braves led 6-0 at halftime.

St. Augustine (3-3) had a prime opportunity to score early in the fourth quarter when a 47-yard run by Kanye Udoh brought the Hermits down to the 3-yard line. But the Williamstown defense tightened, forcing a turnover on downs.

Kenneth Selby and Nasir Hill had interceptions for the Hermits.

The two teams met earlier this season, with St. Augustine winning 16-17 in overtime Oct. 30.

Williamstown;6 0 0 0—6

St. Augustine;0 0 0 0—0

FIRST QUARTER