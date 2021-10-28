 Skip to main content
Williamstown (4-4) at Ocean City (8-0), Noon, Saturday
Ocean City is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. Senior tight end/defensive Mike Gray (six TD catches and 25 tackles) and senior running back/linebacker Sean Mazzitelli (40 tackles, 649 rushing yards) lead the Red Raiders. Williamstown ended a three-game losing streak with a 28-6 win over Vineland last Friday.

