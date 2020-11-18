Williamstown (4-2) at St. Augustine (3-2)

This game is for the WJFL Pod C championship. St. Augustine is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Williamstown is ranked No. 8. The teams met just two weeks ago with St. Augustine winning 17-16 in overtime. Hermits running back Kanye Udoh has run for 487 yards. St. Augustine linebacker Angelo Vokolos has 39 tackles. Defensive lineman Brady Small has 12 tackles for losses. Williamstown beat Hammonton 14-13 last Friday. Junior linebacker Turner Inge (52 tackles) and senior line backer Joey Racobaldo (48 tackles) lead the Williamstown defense.