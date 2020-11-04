 Skip to main content
Williamstown (3-1) at Millville (1-3)
6 p.m. Friday

Williamstown is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. The Braves lost to St. Augustine 17-16 in overtime last Friday. Williamstown quarterback Doug Brown has thrown six TD passes. Few teams in New Jersey have played as tough a schedule as Millville as its four previous opponents have a combined record of 13-3. Thunderbolts junior running back LeQuint Allen has caught 20 passes for 228 yards.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
