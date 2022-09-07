Williamstown (1-1) at Millville (1-1) 6 p.m. Friday

Millville, ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11, looks to bounce back from last Friday’s 25-17 loss to Irvington. Millville junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 576 yards and five TDs. Senior linebacker Keyan German leads the Millville defense with 12.5 tackles. Williamstown upset Kingsway Regional 28-14 last week. Williamstown quarterback Drew Craig has thrown for two TDs and run for a score this season.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
