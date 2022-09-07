 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown (1-1) at Millville (1-1) 6 p.m. Friday

  • 0

Millville, ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11, looks to bounce back from last Friday’s 25-17 loss to Irvington. Millville junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 576 yards and five TDs. Senior linebacker Keyan German leads the Millville defense with 12.5 tackles. Williamstown upset Kingsway Regional 28-14 last week. Williamstown quarterback Drew Craig has thrown for two TDs and run for a score this season.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News