Williamstown (1-0) at St. Augustine (1-1)
6 p.m. Friday
St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. Kanye Udoh has rushed for 248 yards and four TDs for the Hermits. Defensive end Denis Jaquez leads the St. Augustine defense with 17 tackles, four for losses. Williamstown opened with a 30-24 win over Rancocas Valley. Williamstown quarterback Zach Zerbe ran for 143 yards and 2 TDs.
