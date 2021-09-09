Williamstown 0, St. Augustine 28 - FINAL

The Hermits led 14-0 at halftime en route to the West Jersey Football League American Division victory.
Kanye Udoh caught a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which extended the Hermits lead to 21-0. On the Braves' next drive, Na'Cire Christmas intercepted a pass as inside the Hermits' own end zone. The turnover led to touchdown from Kenny Selby, which capped the scoring.
St. Augustine improved to 3-1. Williamstown fell to 1-1.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
We have @HermitsFootball vs @whsbravessports live!— HermitsAthletics (@HermitAthletics) September 10, 2021
💻: https://t.co/lPPKe2J9Xz