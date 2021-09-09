 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williamstown 0, St. Augustine 28 - FINAL
0 comments

Williamstown 0, St. Augustine 28 - FINAL

The Hermits led 14-0 at halftime en route to the West Jersey Football League American Division victory.

Kanye Udoh caught a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which extended the Hermits lead to 21-0. On the Braves' next drive, Na'Cire Christmas intercepted a pass as inside the Hermits' own end zone. The turnover led to touchdown from Kenny Selby, which capped the scoring. 

St. Augustine improved to 3-1. Williamstown fell to 1-1.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News