William Hill is now running the sports book at Harrah's and Wild West Casino, according to the company.
“It’s another exciting day for William Hill as we continue to open our sports book locations at Caesars Entertainment properties across the country," William Hill CEO Joe Asher said. "Today, we opened William Hill Sports Books in A.C. at Harrah’s Resort & The Wild Wild West."
🚨 Two New @WilliamHillUS Sports Books are Open! 🚨— William Hill New Jersey (@WilliamHillNJ) September 10, 2020
The Books at @harrahsresort and @wildwildwestac are now William Hill and the first bets have been placed!
We’re counting down the hours until the 🏈 season kicks off and look forward to welcoming you to our newest locations! pic.twitter.com/tRBASAg1co
