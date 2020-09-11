William Hill Sports Book at Tropicana Atlantic City

People attends the opening of William Hill Sports Book at Tropicana Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday March 8, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

William Hill is now running the sports book at Harrah's and Wild West Casino, according to the company. 

“It’s another exciting day for William Hill as we continue to open our sports book locations at Caesars Entertainment properties across the country," William Hill CEO Joe Asher said. "Today, we opened William Hill Sports Books in A.C. at Harrah’s Resort & The Wild Wild West."

