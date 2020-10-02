William Davies school graduate earns national award

“I was lucky enough to have had Josh in class in both 7th and 8th grade. He volunteered to read every day and that is not an exaggeration. And reading out loud for Josh was difficult because he would stutter as he processed the words. Literally every day he would volunteer to read in front of the class. Most days I wanted to run over and hug him because again he just plowed through. His self-confidence grew stronger because he knew he was progressing as a reader.”

“But besides academically, he matured as a person. He started wearing contacts rather than glasses. He tried out and made the local football team, which was a huge step because Josh is not a center-of-attention type of kid. That camaraderie on the field carried over to more confidence in the classroom. He was Davies student of the month and he was accepted to the National Junior Honor Society. He took the opportunities provided in our district and applied to magnet programs at local high schools and was ultimately accepted to the Junior ROTC program at Oakcrest High School where he can pursue his dreams of law enforcement.”